Sankara Srinivasan honoured with MGM Ability Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sankara Raman Srinivasan was honoured with the 'Mahatma Gandhi Mission Institute of Physiotherapy Ability Award for the year 2023 in a programme held at Rukmini Auditorium of MGM University on Thursday.

Every year, MGM Institute of Physiotherapy honours a differently abled individual with the award for their contribution to society.

Srinivasan is not only a successful CA but also the secretary of Amar Seva Sangam, an organisation dedicated to the education, healthcare and rehabilitation of differently-abled people.

Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation G. Sreekanth, Vice-Chairman of MGM Dr P M Jadhav, secretary Ankushrao Kadam, university Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr. Ashish Gadekar and others were present for the award presentation ceremony.