Sankhla on the national team of Yuvak Parishad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Pankaj Sankhla has been nominated to the national team of Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad for the term 2023-25.

Currently serving as the advisor of Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sankhla brings a wealth of experience, having previously held the position of president within the same organization.

He has served as the general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and held various other esteemed positions.

Expressing his gratitude, Sankhla attributed his selection to the grace of Gurudev and the blessings of elders. He thanked the national leadership of the Yuvak Parishad, along with acknowledging the support of all the members.