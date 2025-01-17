Sankranti celebrations at Royal Oaks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Classes 1 and 2 at Royal Oaks World School celebrated the vibrant festival of Makar Sankranti with a fun-filled kite-flying activity. The event was organised to help students experience the joy and cultural significance of the festival.

The school grounds came alive with colourful kites soaring in the sky.

This activity not only provided a delightful break from routine but also helped students connect with the traditions of Makar Sankranti.