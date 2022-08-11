Sanskruti Global School takes out rally

Aurangabad, August 9:

A rally was conducted by Sanskruti Global School and Junior College, Sawangi, Harsul, in Sawangi village on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Participating students enthusiastically shouted slogans in the praise of the motherland, hailing role of freedom fighters and celebrating glory of Indian tri-colour. Sarpanch of Savangi village Kadir Shaikh, Pradip Dahihande as well as school director B P Moralkar and all the teaching staff of the school participated with great enthusiasm. The rally passed from the entire village.