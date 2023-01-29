Sant Nirankari’s volunteers always 1st to serve country & society: CM Shinde

Aurangabad: “ The volunteers of Sant Nirankari Mandal are spread all over the country.

Whether there is a Covid outbreak or flood or need for blood, the volunteers are always at the forefront to rescue and serve the country and society selflessly. I also belong to this family. I became Chief Minister six months ago. Our Government takes comprehensive decisions,” said Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister.

He was speaking at Nirankari Sant Mahasatsanga organised at Bidkin DMIC on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 lakh devotees gathered on Sunday, the last day of Satsang.

The 3 lakh square feet main pendal proved insufficient for the devotees. Large LED screens were installed outside the pavilion on both sides. Devotees enjoyed the Satsang while sitting in the sun.

CM Eknath Shinde sought the blessings of Sadguru Mata Sudikshaji and Nirankari Rajpita Ramitji Maharaj. District Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, and MLAs Sanjay Shirsath and Pradeep Jaiswal were present.

Shinde said that saints always try to work for the welfare of the devotees and their families and because of this, thousands of people were connected to such Satsangs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the post of President of the G-20 summit. A delegation of G-20 will also visit the city.

“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is the ideology behind this. Our saints have presented the idea of universal welfare through their literature as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' Nirankari Mission should continue the work of human welfare,” he said. Devotees visited various exhibitions to buy items.

Mass marriages ceremony today

A mass marriage ceremony of 50 couples will take place at Nirankari Sant Satsang on January 30. The ceremony will start at 11 am.

Eternal happiness comes only by becoming one with God

Sadguru Mata Sudikshaji Maharaj said that God is a truth which cannot be falsified. “Beyond actual worldly happiness, there is a state of eternal bliss and that state can be attained only by becoming one with God,” she added.