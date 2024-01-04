Sant Tukaram Natyagruha to enthrall theatre-lovers from March

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator and the chief executive officer of the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), G Sreekanth, on Thursday, claimed that the renovation of the Cidco Auditorium or Sant Tukaram Natyagruha (in Cidco N-5) is underway through Smart City Mission funds. The auditorium will be dedicated to the art and theatre-lovers by the end of March.

The civic chief reviewed the ongoing works of the auditorium. He instructed them to make adequate parking arrangements for visitors and construct ramps for the disabled persons. The area of the auditorium is 3692 square metres and the seating capacity is 1,000 persons.

The renovation works include fixing of new flooring, acoustic ceiling, panelling, colouring, internal and external electrification, installation of CCTV cameras; air conditioning system, fire-fighting system, replacement of chairs, upgradation of stage, sound system etc. The maintenance of the property will also be of five years. The CSMC has plans to install a lift system.

The auditorium will give a push to the theatre movement in Marathwada region, said the administrator.

The additional CEO Arun Shinde, city engineer A B Deshmukh, project manager Imran Khan, Kiran Aade, Sneha Bakshi, Netraprabha Jadhav and others were present in the meeting.