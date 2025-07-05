Santpith still waiting for fund

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Santpith started in the district to spread saints' literature has been waiting for fund for the past many years.

The Santpith was launched on 17 acres of land at Sant Dnyaneshwar Udyan, at Paithan, in 2021 after a demand of four decades by the Higher and Technical Education Department under the monitoring of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). It offers five certificate courses in the saints literature of the different sects. The two-story building for the hostels of girls and boys was also developed.

More than 600 candidates from various strata of society, including students and professional candidates, completed the courses through six batches so far. Bamu administration submitted a proposal of fund of Rs 23.10 crore four years ago. The university officers met the ministers of the concerned department, but, nothing was done yet.

Box

Courses offered at Sant Literature

The names of the certificate courses are Shri Tukaram Gatha Granth Parichay, Shri Eknathi Bhagwat Granth Parichay, Shri Dnyaneshwari Granth Parichay, Varkari Sampradaya Parichay and Mahanubhava Sampradaya Parichay.

Box

Currently, all the work is being done from the funds received from the university. The minister of the concerned department visited the Santpith and appreciated it. A demand for funds of Rs 23.10 crore was made, but this fund has not been received yet.

(Dr Pravin Wakte, Coordinator, Santpith)