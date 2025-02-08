Saptaswara Cultural Association celebrates Pongal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Saptaswara Cultural Association celebrated Pongal festival at Vignaharta Ganapati Temple in N4, Cidco, recently.

Members of the Saptaswara participated enthusiastically and thoroughly enjoyed the music and dance programme organised by Bharathy Sampath, Deepa Ravi Kumar, Anuradha Shankar and Sundari Saravanan.

The children Anjana Shankar, Diya Senthil, Sakhivel Maridurai, Sarvesh Ravi Kumar, Marushika Saravanan, Sai Raghavi Sampath, T Saravanan, Mithranraj Sureshbabu, Santamaria Muthukumar participated in the cultural programme followed by traditional Pongal for dinner.

The committee consisting of president K Srinivasan, secretary T N Venkatramani, treasurer Sampath Parthasarthy, joint secretary Ravi Kumar Subramanian, vice-president Ravi Raman and lady members Shanti Pillai, and Indira Anantharao organised the programme.