Saralabai Bohra passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senior resident of Cidco N-3, Saralabai Jawaharlal Bohra (aged 71), passed away on Monday while observing the Santhara fast. She is survived by two sons, two daughters, and extended family. Her funeral procession will start from her residence on Tuesday at 11.15 am. The cremation will take place at the Cidco, N-6 crematorium.