Sardar Ranjit Singh Daroga passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senior citizen Sardar Ranjit Singh Daroga (85) passes away here on Saturday night. He is survived by wife, two sons, a daughter and extended family.

His funeral procession will begin from his residence at Guracharan Palace, Plot Number 5, Near Guru Teg Bahadur School, Osmanpura at 10.30 am on Sunday and will proceed towards Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha and onwards to Pratapnagar. He was the father of Sardar Kuljeet Singh Daroga and Sardar Manjeet Singh Daroga.