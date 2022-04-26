Sarika Sethi elected president of pride elite

Aurangabad, April 26:

The new executive committee of the Giants Group of Aurangabad Pride Elite for the year 2022-23 was elected unanimously in a meeting held recently. Sarika Sethi was elected as the president and Archana Baldava as secretary.

The remaining members are Pallavi Badlava (treasurer), Rekha Sethi (internal), Namita Agrawal (external), Rupali Malani, Sudha Mundada, Pallavi Darakh, Priti Bakliwal, Chanchal Malani and Suchita Loya (members). As their first project of social work, the giants pride elite donated three water tankers of 5,000 liters each to the Sejal Aadhar Niketan, Cantonment. All giants group and federation members congratulated the new executive committee members.