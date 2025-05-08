Sarjerao gets Ph D in history

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Sarjerao Bansode in History.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘History Writing of the Hyderabad Liberation Movement (with reference to Marathwada Region): A Critical Study' under the guidance of Dr Umesh Bagade, research guide and former head of the History Department of Bamu.

Sarjerao Bansode is an associate professor and head of the History Department of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College.