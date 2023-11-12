Saroj Deshpande passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Saroj Vivek Deshpande (66) who was a Mechanical Engineer by profession died of prolonged illness on Sunday early morning.

She leaves behind husband, a son (Rohit Deshpande), a daughter (Pooja), a son-in-law (Harshad), a daughter-in-law (Maneka Bhogale), a mother-in-law, a sister, a brother and an extended family.

She was the wife of Vivek Deshpande of Rudranee Infrastructure. The last rites were performed on her at Pratapnagar crematorium this afternoon.