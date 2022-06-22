Sarosh School students shine

Aurangabad, June 21: Continuing the legacy of excellence in SSC examination, Munawar Peerbhoy Sarosh English High School achieved 100 percent result in the SSC examination.

A total of 64 students appeared in the examination. Out of them, 13 students scored above 90 percent, 48 students got distinction and three stood in the first division.

President Dr Moid Siddiqui, secretary Khaled Saifuddin, joint secretary M A Pathan and Chairman School Committee Mohammad Wasil congratulated principal M S Naiyer, supervisor Dr Asmat Hashmi, staff members and the meritorious students for the outstanding success.