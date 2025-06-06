Sarpanch raises voice against poor quality of water pipeline work being done under Jal Jeevan Mission

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For nearly two years, work under the Jal Jeevan Mission has been ongoing in the Ladgaon-Hiwra Group Grampanchayat, yet the project remains incomplete. The contractor has reportedly laid pipelines on the surface without carrying out proper excavation. Due to this, angry panchayat officials have halted the work and lodged a complaint with the Zilla Parishad’s Water Supply Section. Notably, the contractor has already claimed ₹56 lakh out of the total sanctioned ₹81 lakh for this project.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the grampanchayat was sanctioned ₹81 lakh in the financial year 2022-23 for a water supply scheme. Work began at that time and has been dragging on ever since. Over the past two years, the contractor has carried out occasional excavation work—ranging from 8 to 15 days at a time—using a JCB machine and laid pipelines haphazardly.

The project involves digging a well near Sukhna Lake and laying a pipeline, but even the construction of the well is still incomplete. Recently, in the Hiwra area near the grazing land, the contractor laid pipelines with only 1.5 feet to as little as 9 inches of excavation. In some places, such as in front of the nursery near the grazing land, the pipeline is visibly raised above the road level. A written complaint about this issue has been submitted by the Grampanchayat to the concerned section of the Zilla Parishad.

Sarpanch warns of protest

Less than 50% of the work has been completed so far. The ZP is not keeping the Grampanchayat in the loop while releasing funds. The Sarpanch, Jayashree Bagal, warned that unless the pipelines are properly laid, a strong protest will be launched.

"I have been on leave since the 3rd of this month. After the Sarpanch reported the complaint, I sent our engineers to inspect the site today. After receiving their inspection report, further action will be taken. This work will definitely be completed properly," said D. K. Balkhande, Sub-Divisional Engineer (ZP, Water Supply).