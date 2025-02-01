Sarpanch’s protest in Zilla Parishad wearing a Saree

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mangesh Sable, the sarpanch of Gewrai Paiga village in Phulambri taluka, once again attempted a dramatic protest to draw administrative attention. Dressed as a woman, carrying a water pot on his head, he arrived at the Zilla Parishad CEO’s office to demand a solution for his village’s water crisis. However, as Saturday was a holiday, the entire office was empty, rendering his protest ineffective.

Sable is known for staging unique demonstrations to stay in the spotlight. On Saturday, he left home wearing a wig, applying vermillion in his hair parting, and draping a saree. He arrived at the Zilla Parishad in a four-wheeler, stepped out at the entrance, and walked toward CEO Vikas Meena's office carrying the water pot. Upon reaching, he found the office locked and the premises deserted. After learning that both Saturday and Sunday were holidays, he was visibly embarrassed. However, instead of leaving empty-handed, he poured water from the pot in front of the CEO’s office and briefly voiced his demands.

Why the Protest?

The Jal Jeevan Mission has been ongoing in the district for three years, but the work remains incomplete. The pipelines installed under the project are now deteriorating, and women in Gewrai Paiga village still struggle for drinking water. Sable staged this protest to question what would happen in the summer if the situation was already this dire.

What Sable Said

"I am not protesting as a sarpanch but as the voice of my village’s women. There is no drinking water in the village. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, your beloved sisters are still waiting for clean drinking water. There are suspicions of corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission. If the contractor couldn't complete the work, why did they take the contract? If no action is taken within eight days, I will return to the Zilla Parishad with women for another protest," warned Mangesh Sable.