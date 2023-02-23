Sarvodaya Samaj working for a classless and non-violent society

-Meeting of 'Sarvodaya' at Paithan on February 25-26

Aurangabad: Sarvodaya Samaj is an organization that has been working for 75 years for a classless, non-violent and an anarchy free society. Although there has not been success in implementing this social system yet, there will definitely be such a social structure in the future, said Acharya Vinoba Bhave Janmasthan Pratishthan Gagode (Pen, Dist Raigad) chief VP Diwan in a press conference on Thursday.

He mentioned that on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsava year of Sarvodaya Samaj Sansthan, a cadre meeting of Sarvodaya will be organized at at Maheshwari Bhakta Niwas in Paithan on February 25-26

Diwan said that for 75 years, this organization has been promoting land donation, village donation, addiction free society, khadi, women empowerment, social harmony, national integration, awareness for the values of Indian constitution and constructive work of Mahatma Gandhi. Acharya stayed at Paithan in 1949 on the occasion of Bhudan Yatra in 1958. With this reference, Sarvodayi workers will assemble at Paithan. Prof Sriram Jadhav, Gyan Prakash Modani were present.

Two days of lectures by intellectuals

The conference will be inaugurated by senior Sarvodayi Shivaji Kangnikar and will be chaired by retired Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari. Nalini Narvekar, Dr Chaitra Redkar, Jayant Diwan, Adv Raj Kulkarni, Dr Ulhas Jaju and other intellectuals will present their views on global and national issues, Sant Eknath Maharaj, social equality, politics and public policy, Pt Nehru, Sarvodaya and Gram Swarajya.