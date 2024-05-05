Satara-Deolai area faces water scarcity, residents bear the brunt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water scarcity is worsening in the Satara-Deolai area, leading to a surge in demand for water tankers and a consequent rise in their rates. Residents are now relying heavily on jumbo tankers with capacities ranging from 20,000 liters, a significant shift from the previously used 2,000 liters. Advance booking for tanker trips has become commonplace due to the high demand.

The cost of a 2,000-liter tanker varies between Rs 350 and Rs 400, depending on the distance. Similarly, private tankers with a capacity of 5,000 liters charge Rs 600, while 10,000 liters and 22,000 liters cost Rs 1200 and Rs 2500 respectively.

With the summer heat intensifying, residents continue to face hardships due to the incomplete water supply infrastructure. The municipal corporation is working on the new water project, but the delay is causing immense inconvenience.

Even for drinking purposes, residents are forced to rely on jar water, with each family consuming one to two jars daily. The additional financial burden of purchasing water adds to their woes.

Citizens have urged the municipal corporation to address the situation by increasing the number of water tankers deployed in the area, as the current supply is insufficient to meet the growing demand.