Satellite AYUSH clinics to open

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 10th Ayurveda Day was celebrated at the District Civil Hospital on Tuesday. District AYUSH Officer Dr. Shaikh Shakeel Ahmed stated that, an initiative on behalf of the Zilla Parishad, preparations are underway to open satellite AYUSH clinics in select villages across the district. These clinics are expected to start in the coming days, allowing citizens in both rural and urban areas to benefit more widely from AYUSH services.

The event was chaired by Civil Surgeon Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar. Key attendees included Additional Civil Surgeon Dr. Padmaja Saraf, Pediatric Specialist Class-1 Dr. Bharti Nagre, Resident Medical Officer Dr. Prashant Bade, District AYUSH Officer Dr. Shaikh Shakeel Ahmed, Matron Shubhangi Thorat, and Dr. Safina Khan. The program was anchored by Tejaswini Tupsagar.

“September 23 is a day and night of equal duration.” Balance and harmony are the core concepts of Ayurveda. Recognizing this, the day has been chosen as National Ayurveda Day. Dr. Ravindra Borde read out the Prime Minister’s message on the occasion. District Program Managers AYUSH, Dr. Anisa Pathan, Komal Dhotre, and Sharda Kamble, coordinated the event.