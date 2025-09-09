Satellite model making competition held at Deogiri college

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Satellite model making competition and seminar was organized on Monday, 8 September at Deogiri college by ISRO Pillai’s Outreach Network Institution to promote creativity and scientific thinking among students. A total of 170 students, divided into 17 groups, took part in the activity, each building satellite models from kits provided by the organizers.

Each group of ten students received two model kits, resulting in over 30 innovative satellite models being created. A seminar on the theme “Think Out of the Box” encouraged participants to broaden their scientific imagination.

The event was guided by Priyanka Saha and her three-member team, who engaged students in hands-on learning. College Principal Dr. Tejankar, Vice-Principal Prof. A. R. Kate, and JEE Cell Director Prof. N. G. Gaikwad visited the competition, praised the students’ efforts, and lauded the initiative of the Computer Science and Electronics Departments, which jointly organized the program under the leadership of Dr. Vandana Jadhav-Patil.

Faculty members including Dr. K. B. Mali, Dr. Kiran Patange and professors from the two departments contributed significantly to the event’s success. Winners were felicitated with prizes, and the departments assured that similar initiatives will continue in the future.