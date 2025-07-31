Sathe Chowk closed for traffic today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe, various programmes are being organised throughout the city. One of the main venues is Sathe Chowk near the District Collector’s Office, where a large number of people gather from 7 am to pay their respects. Several organisations and institutions also hold events in the chowk by setting up stages on the roads.

Considering this, the authorities have decided to close all types of vehicular traffic on August 1 from 7 am to midnight on the roads leading to Sathe Chowk via Bhadkal Gate, Uddhavrao Patil Chowk (Himayat Baugh), Divisional Commissioner’s residence, Chelipura, and Chandne Chowk.

During this time, the public is requested to use alternative routes, said the traffic inspector Amol Devkar.