Sathe’s literature spread thoughts of human values & reformation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The themes mostly related to religion, romanticism and gods were dominated in Marathi literature in the post-Independence era. Annabhau Sathe literature spread thoughts of human values and reformation at that time,” said Dr Somanth Kadam, a veteran scholar and historian.

He was speaking in a programme organed at Mahatma Phule Auditorium by Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in memory of Annabhau Sathe on Tuesday. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath presided over the event while registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and study centre director Dr Vaishali Bodhele were seated on the dais.

Dr Somanth Kadam said that he presented the stories of deprived and underprivileged classes people through his short stories, novels, folk drama and powadas.

“For the first time, the description of the social life of the village was seen in his literature,” he added.

Dr Chetna Sonkamble, thinker Dr Rishkesh Kamble, Dr Sanjay Paikrao and others were present. Dr Smit Sable proposed a vote of thanks.