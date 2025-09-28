Satirical take on Mobile-obsessed generation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The artists made a sharp critique of the younger generation addicted to mobile phones and social media through mimicry hosted at Natyarang on Sunday, the second day of the Central Youth Festival.

They also pointed out that human relationships are becoming distant, and tensions within households are increasing due to the flat culture. A total of 12 teams presented mimicry during the morning session.

The titles of teams mimicry are ‘Chori Gelyay, Mobile Phones disrupting Communication within Families, Karma, Rajniticha Bazaar, Khel Mandla, Yamaraj Ki Adaalat, Kaidi, Hovu De Viral, Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar.

In the second and third sessions on the same stage, mimicry and mime performances were also showcased. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari, along with other officials, enjoyed these artistic presentations for over an hour.