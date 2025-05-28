Satisfaction only after 100 pc completion of water scheme: CM

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Summing up the meeting, in Mumbai on Wednesday, to review the progress of new water supply scheme of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed, “ It doesn’t matter what percentage of the new water supply project is completed, satisfaction will come only when 100 per cent of the work is done. All technical aspects of the project must be completed and the scheme should be operational by the end of October. Besides, all concerned agencies must work in coordination to resolve pending issues immediately.”

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator should personally intervene to address any obstacles faced during the execution, and contractors must ensure timely completion by properly organising necessary machinery and manpower, said the CM after reviewing the water project at the Sahyadri Guest House (Mumbai).

Fadnavis instructed that the Jackwell work at the Jayakwadi Dam must be completed by October, and water lifting operations should begin thereafter. The phase supplying 26 MLD of water should be completed by the end of June, he directed.

Addressing gaps in the laying of the main water pipeline, the CM said the municipal corporation should schedule a shutdown after June 15 to facilitate the work, and contractors must complete it by the end of August. The Right of Way (ROW) issues must be resolved within a week and emphasized that the contractor must complete at least 35 ESRs (Elevated Storage Reservoirs) and GSRs (Ground Storage Reservoirs) as part of the project deliverables, he mentioned.

Complete ESRs work without delay

Fadnavis directed that the contractor must immediately plan for the activation of overhead water supply tanks and ensure that the tank-related work is carried out between August and September.

There should be no interruptions in the work and to prevent delays, the CM recommended the government to grant an urgent approval to the municipal corporation to raise a loan fund of Rs 822 crore. Besides, the state government should bear the excess interest rate difference on this loan. Besides, the hydraulic taps for the water supply system be made operational and their maintenance and repair responsibilities should lie with the contractor, he instructed.

Ministers, Officers in the meeting

The meeting was also attended by Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil, Guardian Minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Sanjay Shirsat, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD) Asim Gupta, Principal Secretary of the Water Supply Department Sanjay Khandare, and Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Ashwini Bhide, along with all concerned officials and representatives of the contractor company.

Contractor may be blacklisted

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued a stern warning, saying, “If the contractor fails to complete the work on time, the company will be blacklisted. The police, municipal corporation, and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) must work in coordination to ensure the timely completion of the project.”