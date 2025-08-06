Satish Chavan – A committed voice of Marathwada

Known for his grounded approach and strategic foresight, Satish Chavan believes that only those who can manage their homes and responsibilities well are truly capable of managing public service. His political journey has never been about chasing power, but about building systems that last particularly in education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

As the General Secretary of the Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, Chavan leads one of the most respected educational institutions in the region. Under his leadership, the Mandal has grown into an expansive network with nearly 150 educational units. These include 15 Arts, Science and Commerce colleges, 2 Engineering and Management colleges, 3 Law colleges, 2 Polytechnics, 1 Pharmacy college, 1 Teacher Education college, 38 Higher Secondary and Junior Colleges, 6 MCVC colleges, 56 Secondary Schools, 14 Primary Schools, and 6 English Medium Schools. With more than 5,000 teachers and staff, the Mandal is nurturing over one lakh students across Marathwada ensuring that quality education is not a privilege, but a right. Chavan’s commitment to education is not limited to infrastructure. Over the years, during his frequent visits across villages and towns, he observed that many meritorious students were being forced to abandon their dreams due to financial constraints. Treating this as his personal responsibility rather than an act of charity, he has continuously supported such students in completing their education and building careers. Believing that education must also foster personality and expression, Chavan initiated the ‘Marathwadyacha Yuva Vakta’ intercollegiate oratory competition. Now in its ninth year, this platform has empowered countless students to find their voice and confidence, making it the first-of-its-kind initiative in the region. He has also played a decisive role in addressing long-standing regional imbalances. The demand to establish a Law University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was one such case. In 2008, he led a delegation of lawyers to meet the then Chief Minister, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, with this demand. After years of persistent follow-ups and a powerful protest in 2013 at Vidhan Bhavan, which included all-party support, the state cabinet approved the university. Today, the institution stands tall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar testimony to Chavan’s tireless efforts. One of his most impactful interventions came in the fight against the 70:30 regional reservation formula in medical college admissions. This formula was severely disadvantaging students from Marathwada. Chavan raised the issue in the Legislative Council on July 2, 2019, and conducted follow-up meetings with ministers and officials. His consistent advocacy led to a historic decision by the government on September 8, 2020, to abolish the formula, thus correcting a grave injustice. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his sense of responsibility again came to the fore. Under his leadership, the Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal contributed Rs 51 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the PM CARES Fund totaling Rs 1 crore showcasing how education and social accountability can go hand in hand. Satish Chavan’s journey continues to inspire students, educators, and young politicians alike. His work reflects a rare blend of vision and empathy, discipline and drive. At the heart of his leadership lies a simple idea that real change begins with education and that politics, at its best, is a tool to uplift lives.