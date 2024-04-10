Satish Dandge gets Ph D

Published: April 10, 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Satish Vasantrao Dandge in Library and ...

Satish Dandge gets Ph D

Satish Dandge gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Satish Vasantrao Dandge in Library and Information Science. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Citation Analysis of Ph D Thesis in Education Submitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open Univeristy Nashik’ under the guidance of Dr Shashank Sonawne, Research Guide, Information and Library Science Department of Bamu.

