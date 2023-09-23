Satish Motors gets FADA Golden Dealership Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Satish Motors, Aurangabad was felicitated as one of the oldest operating dealerships in the country and honoured with the prestigious Golden Dealership Award in recognition of its remarkable tenure exceeding 63 years with Tata Motors.

The award ceremony was organised by

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) in New Delhi recently.

The fifth Auto Retail Conclave based on the theme Collaborate. Innovate, Accelerate was held.

Founded in 1964, FADA is the apex national body of automotive retail industry in India and represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 26,500 dealerships including multiple associations of automobile dealers at the regional, state and city levels.

Out of them, only 56 dealerships, including Satish Motors, were felicitated.