‘Saturday Law Forum: Weekly Insights’ launched at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The School of Legal Studies and Research of MGM University has launched ‘Saturday Law Forum: Weekly Insights.’

Students are provided with an opportunity to hear first-hand knowledge and experiences from individuals in the legal field through this. Prominent personalities who have done remarkable work in the field of law interact with students on various topics through this initiative.

Under this initiative, legal experts working in High and District Courts, and the judicial sector are invited every Saturday and a discussion is held on contemporary topics. A total of three persons guided the students so far under this initiative. They are Deputy Registrar of Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal Aurangabad Bench Sandeep Munde talked on ‘Professional Counseling for Legal Practice in Administrative Tribunal,’ Ajinkya Reddy, an Advocate of High Court, HC Bench on ‘Empowering Voices: Voter Rights in India’ and Sapna Kapoor on ‘Language Matters: How Clear Communication Can Make or Break a Legal Case.’.