Save Environment campaign by Candid School students
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 20, 2025 12:40 IST2025-08-20T12:40:07+5:302025-08-20T12:40:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
A campaign on ‘Save Environment’ was recently organised by the students of Candid School.
The students, chanting slogans and carrying placards, moved around the Himayat Baugh area to spread awareness about the importance of protecting nature. The key message of the drive was to highlight the need to plant more trees and keep our environment clean.Open in app