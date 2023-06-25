Save water, energy, prevent degradation of nature

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Raj Didi of Narayan Reiki Satsang Parivar appealed for measures to save water, energy, and prevent degradation of nature at the ongoing National Sant Sammelan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday. Many prominent sadhus and sants were present, including Mahamandaleshwar Manishanand Puri Maharaj, who gave guidance on organic farming. Raj Didi emphasized the need to protect the Pancha Mahabhutas for future generations. At the conference, some sants announced that Shanisadhika Didi would take Sannyas during the coming Kumbh Mela, while others applauded Vibhashree Didi's 25 years of social service.