Saxophone-playing, dancing santa claus steals the show

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The sound of “Jingle Bells… Jingle Bells…” is echoing through marketplaces as the city gears up to celebrate Christmas. With just three days left for the birth of Jesus Christ, Christian community members thronged markets on Sunday to buy decorative items. This year, a saxophone-playing, dancing Santa Claus figure and brightly lit Christmas trees have become the main attractions.

Decor shops are adorned with various stars, colorful lights, garlands, and Christmas trees. The highlight of this year’s Christmas market is the grand lit-up tree, available in sizes from small tabletop models to 6–15 feet tall, decorated with sparkling lights, red and green garlands, and golden stars. Santa Claus figures in different poses including sitting in a reindeer sleigh or giving gifts are in high demand, along with snowmen, church replicas, bells, and artificial snow. This year, decorations show a mix of traditional and modern themes. Some residents are setting up lighted trees on balconies, while others decorate entire homes with fairy lights. However, the influence of “Made in China” products is evident, as most decorations are imported, offering attractive designs at lower prices, drawing customers to these stalls. Price Range: Santa Claus figures range from Rs 5 to Rs 7,000 (1 inch to 8 feet), while Christmas trees range from Rs 5 to Rs 4,000 (1 inch to 10 feet). Decorations for Jesus Christ’s nativity scene are also popular.

— Sanjay Daulatabadkar, Trader