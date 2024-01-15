SB College teachers start video documentation of Ph D theses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of teachers from the Department of Sociology at Saraswati Bhuvan College of Arts and Commerce and his colleagues across the State started an initiative to create video documentation of theses and make them available for free on YouTube to communicate this research to the public.

It may be noted that Ph D theses and research are seen gathering in the dust in the library as only a handful of people use them. Recently, many research theses have been available on the internet, but people do not bother to read them.

So, Dr Sandip Chaudhari, Head of the Department of Sociology at S B College of Arts and Commerce, and his colleagues across the State started video documentation of Ph D research theses in Sociology under the initiative 'Promising Sociologists' continues since May 17, 2021.

A total of 95 recorded research theses so far have been made available on the YouTube channel 'Mahasociology'.

It includes research theses from various reputed universities in the country, including Maharashtra. To make this project successful, Dr. Vinod Khedkar and others are working hard. Dr Chaudhari said that he likes to experiment with different types of teaching in higher education.