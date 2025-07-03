SBI collects 1,805 units of blood on Foundation Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Marking its 70th Foundation Day, the State Bank of India (SBI) organised a nationwide blood donation camp on July 1.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the initiative saw the collection of 1,805 units of blood across all branches under the bank’s administrative office. The drive witnessed strong participation from staff and volunteers, reinforcing the bank’s long-standing commitment to public service and social responsibility. Deputy general manager Chandrashekhar Rachha and chief manager (HR) Sheetal Malviya attended the event as chief guests, commending the spirit of service among the employees. The campaign was coordinated by divisional managers, officers, and HR staff, with active support from the SBI Officers’ Association, SBI Staff Union, SC/ST and OBC Welfare Associations. Organisers described the initiative as a “gesture of collective goodwill”, aligning with the bank’s wider ethos of humanitarian outreach.

(WITH PHOTO)