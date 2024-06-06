SBI Foundation builds 20 cement bunds; Environment conservation efforts in Latur, Dharashiv

Dharashiv, June 5: The SBI Foundation has constructed 20 new check dams and renovated six existing ones in Latur and Dharashiv districts. During the last monsoon, all the check dams stored 18 crore liters of water directly benefiting over 1,800 farmers and indirectly impacting 10,000 residents. The check dams play a crucial role in preventing flooding, soil erosion, desertification, and land degradation. The stored water proved helpful to farmers during the summer season. It regulated the temperature in surrounding villages.

The SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank Group, in collaboration with the Dilasa Janvikas Pratishthan (DJP) in Latur and Dharashiv (Osmanabad) districts of Maharashtra, has made progress in water conservation.

SBI Foundation MD Sanjay Prakash said the Foundation is implementing numerous environmental initiatives across the country under the SBI Gram Seva Program. He also commended Dilasa for its remarkable work in the field of environmental conservation.