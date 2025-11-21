SBI Foundation implements ‘Gram Seva’ at Ponda, Goa

Ponda, Goa: The SBI Foundation is implementing ‘SBI Gram Seva Project’ in five villages in the Ponda block of South Goa district since February 2024. The initiative focuses on improving livelihoods, education, health, women empowerment, and rural infrastructure.

Gram Seva Kendras in the villages serve as community development hubs connecting villagers to welfare schemes, skill-building programmes, and digital resources.

To empower women and promote their socio-economic independence, Prerna Centres have been set up which conduct training programmes on skill development, entrepreneurship, and livelihood enhancement, enabling women to actively contribute to their families’ and villages’ progress.

Open Gyms in the project villages promote youth development providing access to modern fitness equipment and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

For the farming community, the project has introduced several agriculture-based interventions including water conservation structures, vermicomposting units, and agricultural input support. These measures are improving soil fertility, promoting organic farming practices, and enhancing crop productivity.

Local schools have been upgraded with Smart Classrooms and Computer Labs. Scholarships are provided for needy students and remedial classes across all five villages.

The project has supported the upgradation of the Primary Health Centres to deliver better medical facilities. The ‘Sanjeevani’ initiative has been launched to provide doorstep healthcare services for villagers.

Managing director of the SBI Foundation Sanjay Prakash said, “Focusing on key areas such as education, health, women empowerment, water conservation, skill development, sanitation, livelihood and digitalization, Gram Seva employed an integrated strategy to promote all-round development and initiate a transformative cycle of growth in the cluster. We see the positive impact of our efforts in partnership with Dilasa Jan Vikas Pratishathan (DJVP) in South Goa district.”

A spokesperson of DJVP Vaishalee Khadilkar said, “Our collaboration with SBI Foundation has enabled us to work closely with local communities and government bodies to bring visible and meaningful change to the lives of villagers in Ponda block.”