SBICAPS and Concern India Foundation donates ambulance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant effort to improve healthcare access in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) and its CSR partner, Concern India Foundation, have donated four ambulances to local health centers.

This initiative addresses a critical need, particularly in rural areas where timely medical care can be a challenge. One advanced life support ambulance, equipped with vital emergency tools, will serve Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while three first-aid equipped ambulances will be deployed in Nashik's Pangarne, Thanapada, and Kaluste PHCs.

This collaboration, ongoing since 2020, has already supported 16 healthcare centers in Maharashtra by strengthening infrastructure and improving patient care, especially during emergencies. By providing these ambulances, SBICAPS and Concern India Foundation aim to ensure that residents in these areas have better access to life-saving medical services, said Virendra Bansal, MD and CEO, SBICAPS.