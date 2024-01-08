SC to hear election petition on March 4

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The petition challenging election of local self governing (LSG) bodies in the state is pending for hearing in the Supreme Court.

The hearing upon the petition was expected to be held on January 9, but the website of the Apex Court, on Monday, mentions that the date of hearing is March 4. Henceforth it is assumed that the LSG elections are likely to be prolonged. First Lok Sabha (LS) elections will be held and then after Vidhan Sabha elections, the LSG body (municipal corporation or zilla parishad) elections will be held.

It may be noted that there are no public representatives in the majority of the LSG bodies in the state. Their day to day affairs are being looked after by administrators. It may be noted that the term of corporators in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) ended in April 2020 and since then the administration has been looked at for the past three years. The election commission during this period restructured new election wards and demarcated prabhags (a cluster of wards). Later on, the speed of work got lowered.

The hearing on the election petition was expected to be held on January 9, but now it has been postponed, said Adv Devdutt Palodkar adding that we are trying to get the hearing done as soon as possible.