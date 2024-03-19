SC upholds lower court decision of Ph D admission cancellation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court terming the direct admission given to Ph D by the Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) under special powers, as illegal.

The HC decision of the bench was challenged by

the candidate student in the SC after the cancellation of her Ph.D. admission. The then VC Dr B A Chopade as a special case has given an exemption of the entrance test to Shilpa Gorakh Chavan for her performance in the sports field. She was given admission to Ph D in Botany on January 24, 2019.

She completed the Ph D research and submitted it to the university. The experts took her viva voce (oral examination). After the examination, she sought notification. The then VC Dr Pramod Yeole cancelled her admissions at the final stage for not fulfilling the admission norms of the University Grants Commission through a letter on June 6, 2022. She challenged the decision of the university in HC. After hearing the arguments, the HC bench termed the decision of the then VC Dr Yeole to cancel her admission as appropriate.

Disposing of the petition, the HC also made clear that VC has no power to give admission to Ph D without an entrance test. The researcher challenged the decision of HC in SC. After the hearing, the SC upheld the decision of the HC and disposed of the petition.