Schedule of different CETs revised

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) revised the schedule of the common entrance tests (CETs) to be conducted for admissions to different undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The CET Cell revised the schedule in view of the Lok Sabha elections in the State.

The course-wise test schedule is as follows;

1. MHT-CET

--Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) Group: April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30

--Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) Group: May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16 and 17.

2. AAC CET May 12 (offline)

3. BA/Bsc-Bed (Four-year integrated course)-May 18

4.LLB-5-CET(Five year integrated course) May 18

5. Nursing CET May 24 and 25

6. BHMCT CET May 22

7.B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET from May 27 to 29

Box

BCA, BBA, BMS & BBM-CET schedule decalred

It may be noted that the Cell is conducting the CET for BBA, and BCA for the first time in the State. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) brought undergraduate courses in management, business administration, management and computer application under its purview from the academic year 2024-25. So, the admissions to the courses will be given on the basis of entrance tests only. The State Government accepted the decision. Following this, the SCETC announced the schedule of the test which would be conducted from May 27 to 29.