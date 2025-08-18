Schedule of district-level youth festival announced

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) announced the schedule of the district-level youth festival.

Director of Students Development Board (SDB) Dr Kailas Ambhure said that one college was selected as a host for each district. The district-level youth festival will be conducted between September 8 and 30 after Ganesh Utsav.

A meeting of the advisory committee, chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, was held recently to discuss the preparations for the festival. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar and other members of the committee were present.

In the meeting, it was decided to organise a 'Central Youth Festival' immediately after conducting the youth festival in all four districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv.

The first three teams in order of merit will participate in the central festival. The district-level festival will be held in the affiliated colleges while the central festival will be hosted in the main campus of the university, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The entire registration process for the youth festival has been kept online. The principals and cultural coordinators of seven colleges in all four districts were present at this meeting. The colleges showed their readiness to organise the youth festival. After deliberations and a meeting of the committee, the host colleges in the four districts and the date of the festival were announced.

Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, Dr Ganesh Mohite, Principal Dr Milind Pandit, Dr Vinod Jadhav, Principal Dr Rajani Shikhar, Dr Samadhan Ingle, Principal Dr Umakant Channashetty and Dr Ankush Kadam were present on this occasion. The online registration can be done between August 21 and 31.

Box

District-wise schedule is as follows:-

--Dharashiv -Jawahar Arts, Commerce and Science College (Andur, Tuljapur) on September 8 and 9

--Beed -R B Attal College (Gevrai, Beed) on September 11 and 12

--Jalna -Senior College of Matsyodari Education Society(Ambad, Jalna), September on 15 and 16

--Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Deogiri College, between September 19 and 21