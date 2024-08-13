Scheme not for sisters, but to buy votes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut accused the state government's schemes of being designed not for the welfare of sisters, but to buy votes in the upcoming assembly elections. He stated that Rs 1,500 is insufficient, and if their (MVA) government comes to power, they will increase the amount under this scheme.

Raut was in the city on Tuesday as part of his tour of Vidarbha. While speaking to media persons, he said that the terms of Zilla Parishads and Municipal Corporations in the state have ended three to five years ago, yet elections have not been held. Now, due to the unfavourable atmosphere in the state, they lack the courage to hold the upcoming assembly elections, but they are being forced to face these elections. He also alleged that the dates for the Lok Sabha elections were managed in such a way as to allow the Prime Minister to hold rallies across the country.

However, since the opposition parties and the public in Maharashtra are vigilant, this government will not be able to create any confusion while conducting the elections. There is speculation that the state government may postpone the assembly elections by a month to introduce a few more schemes. When asked about this, MP Raut responded by saying that all the unfavourable conditions are against them. He reiterated his accusation that the schemes they have announced are not intended for the welfare of sisters, but rather to buy votes.

This is their true mentality

MLA Ravi Rana made a statement that if people do not vote for them, the money from the Ladki Bahin scheme would be taken back. When MP Sanjay Raut's attention was drawn to this, he said that this revealed their true mentality. He questioned, "Is this money their ancestral property?" He emphasized that this money rightfully belonged to the sisters and criticised Eknath Shinde, calling him a person without any emotions. Raut asserted that the MVA government will come to power, and once they do, they will increase the amount allocated under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Traitor MLAs will not be in the upcoming assembly elections

Raut added that their intentions behind these schemes are not good, and this is why the beloved sisters in Baramati have already defeated Ajit Dada. He also said that traitors from both parties will not be seen in the upcoming assembly elections.

Does Congress have a better face than Uddhav Thackeray?

When asked about the candidate for the Chief Minister's position, MP Raut responded by questioning whether the MVA has a better face than Uddhav Thackeray. He challenged Congress to present a better candidate if they have one.