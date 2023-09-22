Scholars English school hosts Seerat un nabi Quiz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Scholars English School, Beed Bypass organised Seerat un nabi Quiz competition to make students aware about the teachings and life of Prophet Mohammad (SAW). Students were divided in four groups - Darul Ilm, Darul Hikma, Darul Mubeen and Darul Ain. Chief guest Shafiqa and judge Asma Parvin appreciated the efforts of all the students and teachers. The programme concluded with prize distribution and dua.