Scholars' girls bag gold in national Thai boxing

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

Little Hijabi girls of Scholars English School bagged gold and silver medals in national-level Thai boxing championship held in Mumbai recently. Shaikh Isra and Shaikh Zoya bagged gold medals while Shaikh Amena, Shaikh Yusra, Shaikh Tehrim, Zainab Suzain, Shaikh Eizan and Zareen Fatema bagged silver. The school achieved the third position. Management of the Scholars' Group of Schools, headmistress Ishrat Khatib and the staff members congratulated students and coaches.