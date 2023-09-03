Scholarship exam for 5th & 8th standard students to be held on Feb 18; registration begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination announced the schedule for the Pre-Upper Primary (PUP) Scholarship Examination and Pre-Secondary Scholarship (PSS) Examination.

The aspirants of PUP and PSS will take their scholarship examinations on February 18, 2024. The online registration began on September 1 while its last date is November 30. With a late fee, students can apply between December 1 and 15.

The students can attempt in any of the given seven languages, they are Marathi, Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Telugu and Kannada.

Also, there is a facility of semi-English mediums with six options that include Marathi English, Urdu English and Hindi English.

The fee for general group students is Rs 200 while for reserved category candidates, it is Rs 125. A total of Rs 50 will be added to the main fees for late submission of the application form. The Aadhar Card and bank account details are mandatory for applying.

The qualified 5th student on the basis of merit will get Rs 500 monthly each while for standard 8th student, will be given a monthly scholarship of Rs 720.

2 papers in 2 sessions

The students will have to appear for the two papers in two separate sessions based on 150 questions. Each question carries two marks.

The first paper will be based on first language (25 questions and 50 marks) and Mathematics (50 questions and 100 marks) and will be conducted from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

The second paper will be 75 questions on third language (25 questions and 50 marks) and aptitude (50 questions and 100 marks) and will be held from 2 pm to 3.30 pm.