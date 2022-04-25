Scholarship exams for 5th & 8th Std students to be held on July 20; registration date extended

Aurangabad, April 25:

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will conduct the scholarship examinations for the 5th (Pre-Upper Primary-PUP) and the 8th (Pre-Secondary Scholarship-PSS) standards on July 20.

The MSCE has extended the last date of registration for the second time up to April 30. The registration process began on December first and its last date was December 31. The last date was extended up to January 31 for the first time.

The MSCE issued a notification on April 22 providing one more opportunity to students to register for the test between April 23 and 30. Students can pay fees up to May 2. Commissioner of the council Shailja Darade issued the notification of date extension.

Box

Exam schedule registered

The Council was to take the examination on February 22 but it was postponed due to a technical problem. As per the revised schedule, students will take it at all the centres across the State on July 22.

Box

Over 6.50 L take tests every year

Nearly, 6.50 lakh students take PUP and PSS in the different parts of the State every year. Of them, more than 4 lakh students are from the 5th standard while remaining from the 8th class. A total of 100 students each from PUP and PSS gropus get a monthly scholarship.