Scholarships pending due to Mahaportal chaos

The union government has provided Rs 1,800 crore for the scholarships of the students, but the beneficiary students in the state are refrained from the scholarships due to the chaos in the Mahaportal of the state government. The students are facing severe inconvenience due to frequent technical problems in the portal and defunct server, said the state president of RPI (Athawale) Raja Sarvade here on Sunday.

The chairman of Mahatma Phule Economic Development Corporation Raja Sarvade after being appointed as the state president of RPI (A) came to the city for the first time. On Sunday, a meeting of RPI activists was held at Subhedari Guest House. He later interacted with the newsmen. He said the government should take the issue of the scholarships for backward-class students very seriously. There is a need to make improvements in the Mahaportal. Similarly, the issue of inflation and unemployment is also severe and we will agitate for it. RPI is in alliance with the state government and it should get a share in the government, he said.

State executive president Baburao Kadam and general secretary Gautam Sonawane said we are demanding 20 to 30 seats in the alliance in the upcoming municipal corporation, ZP, and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Daulat Kharat, Brahmanand Chavan, Kishor Thorat, Sanjay Thokal, S D Magare, Prakash Gaikwad and others were present.

In the meeting, Milind Shelke was elected as the president of the Marathwada wing. The other office bearers were executive president Anand Pandagale, general secretary Devidas Kamble, treasurer Sudhakar Ratnaparkhe, vice president Dilip Padmukh, Kundan Late, secretary Madhukar Chavan, Ashok Kamble, Ravi Jawale and others.