School Feast celebrated at Little Flower School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Little Flower School, Cantonment, celebrated its School Feast recently with reverence and festivity. The celebration was graced by Bishop Bernard Lancy Pinto and school manager Fr Stephen Almeida accompanied by headmistresses and assistant headmistress.

The guests were escorted by the school band and Parliament members, followed by a welcome dance and prayer service. A cake cutting ceremony, inspiring life sketch with a skit, and vibrant dances on virtues added meaning and joy to the occasion. The day concluded with a solemn mass and the retreat of the flag, making the celebration both memorable and spiritually enriching.