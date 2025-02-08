School girl hallucinates her kidnapping

In a case of hallucination, a seventh standard girl student Reshma (name changed) claimed that in an attempt to kidnap her two persons on a motorcycle were chasing her while going to school today morning in N-4 Cidco. They also sprayed on her face. Hence the police machinery swung into action and from the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) to the head constable all of them had been on their toes since 7 am. However, during the evening, Reshma confessed in front of the Women Safety Committee (Mahila Suraksha Samiti) that she had hallucinated the incident, accordingly, the police heaved a sigh of relief.

A 13-year-old student Reshma from Pundaliknagar school lives in Mukundwadi. Since the regular school van driver was on leave, a relative, who also drives a van, dropped her off on Jai Bhavaninagar Road. From there, she started walking towards school through Parijatanagar. Near a garden, Reshma felt faint and sat down by the roadside. Upon noticing this, women who were out for their morning walk rushed to help her. Residents Ashok Damle, Suryakant Jadhav, and Dilip Harne also arrived at the spot. At that moment, Reshma told them that two men on a motorcycle had sprayed something on her face and threatened her. As soon as her family was informed about this, they rushed to Pundaliknagar police station.

Police Inspector Kundan Jadhav, PSI Arjun Raut, along with a team led by Crime Branch Inspector Sandeep Gurme, took immediate action. The police reassured the girl and took her to the police station. Two teams began reviewing CCTV footage without delay. DCP Nitin Bagate also arrived at the station promptly and discussed with Reshma and her family. The headmaster and teachers from her school also went reached the station to inquire about Reshma's well-being.

Surveyed CCTV footage

The police took Reshma to the hospital, where the doctors examined her. They found no marks or red spots on her eyes or the area below her eyes, which would have been caused by a spray. Besides, there were no signs of itching or burning sensations. The scarf she had tied around her nose also had no unusual smell. Furthermore, the CCTV footage did not show any motorcyclists near her.

Serious impact of an old incident

Two months ago, two boys had followed her, and it had a significant effect on her. Since then, she had been feeling like she was constantly being followed by boys. On Saturday, she experienced the same feeling again. Besides, she felt faint today for not having dinner on Friday night. In confusion over what to tell the citizens, she told the imaginary story. Reshma also confessed before the committee members that she never imagined the situation would escalate to the point where the police would be involved and she would have to go to the station. After this revelation, everyone let out a sigh of relief.