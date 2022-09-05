School kids showcase talent in Inter-school Fancy Dress contest
Aurangabad, Sept 5: Nath Valley School, Evolving Mind School, St Lawrence High School and Chate School emerged victorious in ...
Aurangabad, Sept 5:
Nath Valley School, Evolving Mind School,
St Lawrence High School and Chate School emerged victorious in different categories of the Inter-school Fancy Dress Competition jointly organised by Lokmat Times Campus Club and Natkhat Kids Wear and Toys at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, September 3.
Teams from more than 40 schools, from Junior KG to the fifth standard, participated in the contest with great enthusiasm and zeal. The contest proved a platform for students who enjoyed fun-filled learning activities very much.
They showcased their talent and art by dressing up in costumes and acting like their favourite characters, cartoons, or animals. Karishma Guruditte who handled the Co-curriculum in Kids Kingdom School and Pooja Naithani who has a teaching experience of more than 26 years were the judges. Campus Club head Nuzhat Fowad was also present. Tausif Jalal Khan conducted the proceedings of the programme.
The fancy dress competition was held in two categories. The first group was for Junior KG and Senior KG students while the second category was for students from first to fifth standards. Nath Valley School teams stood the first winner in ten groups while Evolving Mind School in two categories.
A unique theme was allotted to each category of participants. They are as follows;
Grade-------- Theme
Jr Kg----- Cartoon Character
Sr Kg-----Fruits/Vegetables
Standard First----- Animals/Birds
Standard Second-----Super-Heroes
Standard Third----- Fairy Tale Character
Standard Fourth-------Nature
Standard Fifth-------Famous Personalities and Celebrities
Prize Winners for Fancy Dress contest-Jr.KG-Boys
Boys Name List---- School Name----Category
Shanay Ghuge--- Evolving Mind School--Winner
Vansh Desarda--- Crayon Kids ------Runner -up
Arfaan Shuttar ---St Lawrence------First Runner-up
Devansh Katkade---Golden Jubilee--Consolation Prize
Prize winners for Fancy Dress---Jr. KG-Girls
Girls Name List------------- School Name ---------------------Category
Stuti Bhandari--------------- Evolving Mind School-------------Winner
Radhya Agrawal------------- Crayon Kids------------------------ Runner-up
Shreya Kachava--- Aurangabad Police Public School ---First Runner -up
Aarohi Jadhav------ Universal school--------- Consolation Prize
Prize Winners for Fancy Dress - Sr.KG-Boys
Boys Name List------ School Name -----Category
Daksh Dahatonde---- St Lawrence High School---- Winner
Ayush Ghuge---------Chate School--------------------- Runner-up
Reyansh Desarda---- Evolving Mind school------ First Runner-up
Kuber Joshi---------Pathshala------------------------ Consolation Prize
Hardik Sharma------ Nature's Lap------------------- Consolation Prize
Prize Winners for Fancy Dress - Sr.KG Girls
Girls Name List------ School Name----- Category
Manva Ukarande----- Chate School------ Winner
Swasti Solunke------- St Lawrence High School--- Runner-up
Manva Rindhe------- MGM Firststep School-------First Runner -up
Tuba Shah------------ PathShala---------------------Consolation Prize
Ishanvi Jena----------- HAP International--------- Consolation Prize
Prize Winners for Fancy Dress- First Std-Boys
Boys Name List--------School Name----Category
Aaryan Somani---- Nath Valley School ----Winner
Shivraj Idge-------- Chate School------ Runner-up
Om Shinde------- Golden Jubilee------ First Runner-up
Reyansh Vaidya-----Riverdale School----Consolation Prize
Shreyash Patil------St Meera School------Consolation Prize
Prize Winners for Fancy Dress-First Std-Girls
Girls Name List-----School Name-----------Category
Riyanshi Soni------- Nath Valley School----- Winner
Saanidhya Bhagdia----Golden Jubilee------- Runner -up
Samiksha Dandge------ Chate School--------First Runner -up
Risha Rora------------- Riverdale------------- First Runner-up
Zeba Afreen----- St. Lawrence---------------- Second Runner-up
Agamya Shukla--- Little Steps Kids School-- Consolation Prize
Prize Winners for Fancy Dress - Second Std-Boys
Boys Name List----- School Name--------- Category
Adhiraj Darda------- Nath Valley School----- Winner
Hrithik Kawrani---- Golden Jubilee------------ Runner-up
Aarush Borse---- The Jain International------First Runner-up
Prize Winners for Fancy Dress -Second Std-Girls
Girls Name List -----School Name-----Category
Zahra Dhoondia------ Nath Valley School----Winner
Preet Kawrani---Golden Jubilee---- Runner-up
Soumya Kankute----Riverdale--First Runner -up
Madhushri Mandhane---- Wockhardt---- Consolation Prize
Prize Winners for Fancy Dress -Third Std-Boys
Boys Name List-----School Name---- Category
Anush Kulkarni--- Nath Valley School---- Winner
Kaivalya Sanghai----Riverdale School---- Runner-up
Dongre Aahan----St Lawrence High School---- First Runner-up
Mehaan Chheda-- Podar ICSE------ Consolation Prize
Prize Winners for Fancy Dress -Third Std- Girls
Girls Name List----School Name----Category
Rajnandani Jagtap--- Nath Valley School-- Winner
Manjiri Pawar---Riverdale School-----Runner -up
Arisha Fatema--St.Lawrence High School-- First Runner-up
Aradhya Mishra-- Podar ICSE--------Consolation Prize
Prize Winners for Fancy Dress-Fourth Std-Boys
Boys Name List---- School Name----- Category
Adhiraaj Agarwal----- Nath Valley School---- Winner
Shaunak Kangar----- Riverdale School-------- Runner-up
Shipra Modani -----HAP International-----------First Runner-up
Yash Ghuge-----Chate School----------------- Consolation Prize
Vihan Peddi----R J International------------- Consolation Prize
Swayam Longaokar---- Golden Jubilee---- Consolation Prize
Prize Winners for Fancy Dress-Fourth Std--Girls
Girls Name List----School Name---- Category
Prisha Kasat-------- Nath Valley School--- Winner
Raghav Sharma--- HAP International-- Runner-up
Avni Kulkarni---- Riverdale School----- First Runner-up
Purvi Gawali----- Chate School------ Consolation Prize
Raavi Pitty--- Golden Jubilee---------- Consolation Prize
Bhumi Palve---- R J International---- Consolation Prize
Gayatri Kanwade ----The Jain International-- Consolation Prize