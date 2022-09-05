School kids showcase talent in Inter-school Fancy Dress contest

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

Nath Valley School, Evolving Mind School,

St Lawrence High School and Chate School emerged victorious in different categories of the Inter-school Fancy Dress Competition jointly organised by Lokmat Times Campus Club and Natkhat Kids Wear and Toys at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, September 3.

Teams from more than 40 schools, from Junior KG to the fifth standard, participated in the contest with great enthusiasm and zeal. The contest proved a platform for students who enjoyed fun-filled learning activities very much.

They showcased their talent and art by dressing up in costumes and acting like their favourite characters, cartoons, or animals. Karishma Guruditte who handled the Co-curriculum in Kids Kingdom School and Pooja Naithani who has a teaching experience of more than 26 years were the judges. Campus Club head Nuzhat Fowad was also present. Tausif Jalal Khan conducted the proceedings of the programme.

The fancy dress competition was held in two categories. The first group was for Junior KG and Senior KG students while the second category was for students from first to fifth standards. Nath Valley School teams stood the first winner in ten groups while Evolving Mind School in two categories.

A unique theme was allotted to each category of participants. They are as follows;

Grade-------- Theme

Jr Kg----- Cartoon Character

Sr Kg-----Fruits/Vegetables

Standard First----- Animals/Birds

Standard Second-----Super-Heroes

Standard Third----- Fairy Tale Character

Standard Fourth-------Nature

Standard Fifth-------Famous Personalities and Celebrities

box

Prize Winners for Fancy Dress contest-Jr.KG-Boys

Boys Name List---- School Name----Category

Shanay Ghuge--- Evolving Mind School--Winner

Vansh Desarda--- Crayon Kids ------Runner -up

Arfaan Shuttar ---St Lawrence------First Runner-up

Devansh Katkade---Golden Jubilee--Consolation Prize

Prize winners for Fancy Dress---Jr. KG-Girls

Girls Name List------------- School Name ---------------------Category

Stuti Bhandari--------------- Evolving Mind School-------------Winner

Radhya Agrawal------------- Crayon Kids------------------------ Runner-up

Shreya Kachava--- Aurangabad Police Public School ---First Runner -up

Aarohi Jadhav------ Universal school--------- Consolation Prize

Prize Winners for Fancy Dress - Sr.KG-Boys

Boys Name List------ School Name -----Category

Daksh Dahatonde---- St Lawrence High School---- Winner

Ayush Ghuge---------Chate School--------------------- Runner-up

Reyansh Desarda---- Evolving Mind school------ First Runner-up

Kuber Joshi---------Pathshala------------------------ Consolation Prize

Hardik Sharma------ Nature's Lap------------------- Consolation Prize

Prize Winners for Fancy Dress - Sr.KG Girls

Girls Name List------ School Name----- Category

Manva Ukarande----- Chate School------ Winner

Swasti Solunke------- St Lawrence High School--- Runner-up

Manva Rindhe------- MGM Firststep School-------First Runner -up

Tuba Shah------------ PathShala---------------------Consolation Prize

Ishanvi Jena----------- HAP International--------- Consolation Prize

Prize Winners for Fancy Dress- First Std-Boys

Boys Name List--------School Name----Category

Aaryan Somani---- Nath Valley School ----Winner

Shivraj Idge-------- Chate School------ Runner-up

Om Shinde------- Golden Jubilee------ First Runner-up

Reyansh Vaidya-----Riverdale School----Consolation Prize

Shreyash Patil------St Meera School------Consolation Prize

Prize Winners for Fancy Dress-First Std-Girls

Girls Name List-----School Name-----------Category

Riyanshi Soni------- Nath Valley School----- Winner

Saanidhya Bhagdia----Golden Jubilee------- Runner -up

Samiksha Dandge------ Chate School--------First Runner -up

Risha Rora------------- Riverdale------------- First Runner-up

Zeba Afreen----- St. Lawrence---------------- Second Runner-up

Agamya Shukla--- Little Steps Kids School-- Consolation Prize

Prize Winners for Fancy Dress - Second Std-Boys

Boys Name List----- School Name--------- Category

Adhiraj Darda------- Nath Valley School----- Winner

Hrithik Kawrani---- Golden Jubilee------------ Runner-up

Aarush Borse---- The Jain International------First Runner-up

Prize Winners for Fancy Dress -Second Std-Girls

Girls Name List -----School Name-----Category

Zahra Dhoondia------ Nath Valley School----Winner

Preet Kawrani---Golden Jubilee---- Runner-up

Soumya Kankute----Riverdale--First Runner -up

Madhushri Mandhane---- Wockhardt---- Consolation Prize

Prize Winners for Fancy Dress -Third Std-Boys

Boys Name List-----School Name---- Category

Anush Kulkarni--- Nath Valley School---- Winner

Kaivalya Sanghai----Riverdale School---- Runner-up

Dongre Aahan----St Lawrence High School---- First Runner-up

Mehaan Chheda-- Podar ICSE------ Consolation Prize

Prize Winners for Fancy Dress -Third Std- Girls

Girls Name List----School Name----Category

Rajnandani Jagtap--- Nath Valley School-- Winner

Manjiri Pawar---Riverdale School-----Runner -up

Arisha Fatema--St.Lawrence High School-- First Runner-up

Aradhya Mishra-- Podar ICSE--------Consolation Prize

Prize Winners for Fancy Dress-Fourth Std-Boys

Boys Name List---- School Name----- Category

Adhiraaj Agarwal----- Nath Valley School---- Winner

Shaunak Kangar----- Riverdale School-------- Runner-up

Shipra Modani -----HAP International-----------First Runner-up

Yash Ghuge-----Chate School----------------- Consolation Prize

Vihan Peddi----R J International------------- Consolation Prize

Swayam Longaokar---- Golden Jubilee---- Consolation Prize

Prize Winners for Fancy Dress-Fourth Std--Girls

Girls Name List----School Name---- Category

Prisha Kasat-------- Nath Valley School--- Winner

Raghav Sharma--- HAP International-- Runner-up

Avni Kulkarni---- Riverdale School----- First Runner-up

Purvi Gawali----- Chate School------ Consolation Prize

Raavi Pitty--- Golden Jubilee---------- Consolation Prize

Bhumi Palve---- R J International---- Consolation Prize

Gayatri Kanwade ----The Jain International-- Consolation Prize