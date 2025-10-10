School peon turns drug trafficker in Dhule

Linked to Mukundwadi dealer Dnyaneshwar Yadav; sent to police custody till October 15

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking revelation has come to light that a peon from a fully aided school in Dhule was involved in drug trafficking.

The accused, Kalpesh Agrawal (38, Padmanabhnagar, Dhule), was arrested along with Syed Nabi (33, Waluj), after arriving in the city to meet local criminals. Senior police inspector Sambhaji Pawar of the crime branch received a tip-off that a drug deal was to take place in a luxury car near Amkhas Maidan. Acting on the information, he formed a team including assistant police inspectors Vinayak Shelke and Ravikant Gachche, and set a trap around midnight on Thursday. When the car (MH-48-AW-2012) matching the informer’s description arrived, police intercepted it and detained Agrawal and Syed Nabi. During the search, police found a hidden packet containing 100 intoxicant tablets near the driver’s seat. A case was registered at the Begumpura Police Station, and both were arrested.

Linked to Mukundwadi drug peddler

During interrogation, Agrawal confessed that he had bought eight boxes of drugs in Dhule and sold four of them along with Syed Nabi to notorious Mukundwadi drug dealer Dnyaneshwar Yadav alias Mauli, a resident of Jaybhavaninagar. Yadav already faces multiple serious charges and had previously attacked an NDPS squad that tried to arrest him. Despite several arrests, his close links with certain police personnel reportedly allowed his illegal trade to continue. Police expressed surprise that the Dhule-based peon was in contact with Yadav.

From school peon to drug trafficker

Agrawal, originally from Dhule, worked as a peon at a fully aided private school. Police revealed that he and Syed Nabi were earlier booked in 2018 by MIDC Waluj Police for drug trafficking. For the latest operation, Agrawal used his brother-in-law’s luxury car, which police have now seized.

The court has remanded both Agrawal and Syed Nabi to police custody till October 15. The operation was conducted by assistant sub-inspector Dilip Modi team.

(Photo caption: The two arrested accused.)